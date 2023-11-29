Bspoke signs up to buy Police & Forces Mutual personal lines books from Royal London

Bspoke Insurance Group has struck a deal to buy the personal lines elements of the Police & Forces Mutual businesses – Police Mutual Healthcare and Police Mutual General Insurance – from The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society.

Policies include motor, home and ancillary products such as military kit, personal accident and life insurance, Bspoke listed. The transaction will see more than 250,000 general insurance policies and around 16,000 healthcare policies transfer across.

The price has not been revealed, but Bspoke confirmed that, subject to regulatory approval, it will purchase 100% of the share capital of both businesses, which are based in Lichfield and Liverpool.

With a 150-year history, PMHC and PMGI are