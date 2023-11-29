Bspoke signs up to buy Police & Forces Mutual personal lines books from Royal London
Bspoke Insurance Group has struck a deal to buy the personal lines elements of the Police & Forces Mutual businesses – Police Mutual Healthcare and Police Mutual General Insurance – from The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society.
Policies include motor, home and ancillary products such as military kit, personal accident and life insurance, Bspoke listed. The transaction will see more than 250,000 general insurance policies and around 16,000 healthcare policies transfer across.
The price has not been revealed, but Bspoke confirmed that, subject to regulatory approval, it will purchase 100% of the share capital of both businesses, which are based in Lichfield and Liverpool.
With a 150-year history, PMHC and PMGI are
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Blog: Paul Tasker on brokers’ anti-money laundering responsibilities and actions
Paul Tasker, CEO of Reg Technologies, sets out responsibilities and a ‘must do’ list for brokers to deliver their crucial role in the fight against money laundering.
Fear of AI often comes from fear of change, says Ignite MD MacLachlan
Having surged forward in the past two years, Ignite plans to continue growing by strengthening partnerships with insurers, expanding with brokers, via its Ignition programme and through the integration of its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.
Tesco enters non-standard home with Prestige partnership
Tesco Bank has moved to offer non-standard home insurance to customers via a partnership with Prestige Underwriting.
Markel’s State National to bring capacity to UK MGAs in 2024
Markel Group’s State National Companies will be entering the UK on 1 January 2024 with capacity for managing general agents, focusing on specialty commercial lines in a move designed to support an “underserved” market.
Tokio Marine HCC International expands in Manchester and Birmingham
Tokio Marine HCC International has invested in new premises in Manchester, and revealed underwriting appointments in the city and Birmingham as it pursues growth in the UK regional professional risks market.
C-Quence launches real estate product and ‘drag & drop’ automated submission reader
Managing general agent C-Quence has launched a real estate product for the property owners market, and unveiled a ‘drag & drop’ automated submission reader.
Saga names Mike Hazell CEO as insurance sale rumours resurface
Over 50s specialist Saga has appointed Mike Hazell as group CEO, succeeding Euan Sutherland with immediate effect.
Aviva and IFB join forces to help combat paid-ad spoofing scams
Consumers are being urged to be extra cautious when searching for their insurer or broker online.