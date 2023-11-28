Saga names Mike Hazell CEO as insurance sale rumours resurface

Over 50s specialist Saga has appointed Mike Hazell as group CEO, succeeding Euan Sutherland with immediate effect.

Hazell joined the business in October, and has since moved up from being group chief financial officer.

According to the firm, Sutherland told the board earlier this year of his plans to step down. He has been in the post since January 2020. Sutherland will stay with the company until 31 January 2024 to support the transition to the new leadership team.

Saga is a unique business with a strong brand, a committed workforce and an exciting future. Mike Hazell

Saga added that, in turn, chief