Atec tops 300,000 policies as turnover nears £20m in drive to double
Atec Group, which includes wholesale B2B property specialist Ceta Insurance and managing general agent Arkel, has revealed 34% organic growth in turnover – a record for the business.
At the start of 2023 Atec CEO Brendan Devine (pictured), told Insurance Age that the group was targeting doubling in size over five years.
The Oxfordshire-based firm, which has brands, including retail consumer platform InsureMy, updated that in the year to September turnover jumped to £19.5m and that the “foundations” were in place to reach £25m in 2024.
Policy numbers were up 22% year-on-year to more than 300,000, meeting the goal Devine set out in January.Development
According to Atec
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
People the number one priority for Axa Commercial CEO Jon Walker
“People are the only true differentiator that any of us have in the marketplace,” according to CEO of Axa Commercial, Jon Walker.
Cliverton plans to double business – again – in five years
Cliverton is aiming to double the size of the business in the next five years, having achieved the same feat in the past five years, according to Lynne Fisher, associate director at the Norfolk-based broker.
Pen takes box at Lloyd’s
Pen Underwriting has taken a box at Lloyd’s, which will be staffed initially with a marine team ahead of diversifying into complementary products and other lines.
Tim Coles named CEO of Brown & Brown’s European wholesale operations
Tim Coles has been promoted to the newly created role of CEO for the European operations of Bridge Specialty Group, Brown & Brown’s wholesale broker segment.
Sabre confirms cyber attack
Motor insurance specialist Sabre has revealed being hit by a cyber attack on 16 November.
PSC confirms profit, Turner Rawlinson bill and latest buy
Australian-owned consolidator PSC Holdings UK has revealed a post-tax profit of £795,000 for retail broking, alongside a £6m bill for buying Turner Rawlinson and a further deal in 2023.
Insurers twitchy on pest controller insurance
As bed bugs infiltrated headlines across the UK last month, publicity for the pest control sector spread alongside them.
FCA warns of Axa clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Axa Insurance UK and Axa Investment Managers UK.