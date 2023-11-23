Atec tops 300,000 policies as turnover nears £20m in drive to double

Atec Group, which includes wholesale B2B property specialist Ceta Insurance and managing general agent Arkel, has revealed 34% organic growth in turnover – a record for the business.

At the start of 2023 Atec CEO Brendan Devine (pictured), told Insurance Age that the group was targeting doubling in size over five years.

The Oxfordshire-based firm, which has brands, including retail consumer platform InsureMy, updated that in the year to September turnover jumped to £19.5m and that the “foundations” were in place to reach £25m in 2024.

Policy numbers were up 22% year-on-year to more than 300,000, meeting the goal Devine set out in January.

Development

According to Atec