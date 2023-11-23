Insurance Age

Atec tops 300,000 policies as turnover nears £20m in drive to double

Brendan Devine_Atec Group - November 2023
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Atec Group, which includes wholesale B2B property specialist Ceta Insurance and managing general agent Arkel, has revealed 34% organic growth in turnover – a record for the business.

At the start of 2023 Atec CEO Brendan Devine (pictured), told Insurance Age that the group was targeting doubling in size over five years.

The Oxfordshire-based firm, which has brands, including retail consumer platform InsureMy, updated that in the year to September turnover jumped to £19.5m and that the “foundations” were in place to reach £25m in 2024.

Policy numbers were up 22% year-on-year to more than 300,000, meeting the goal Devine set out in January.

Development

According to Atec

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Pen takes box at Lloyd’s

Pen Underwriting has taken a box at Lloyd’s, which will be staffed initially with a marine team ahead of diversifying into complementary products and other lines.

FCA warns of Axa clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Axa Insurance UK and Axa Investment Managers UK.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: