Applied Systems investigated over alleged anti-competitive conduct
The Canadian Competition Bureau has gained a court order to progress a civil investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct by Applied Systems and its affiliates.
The Federal Court of Canada granted the order on 14 November and it requires Applied Systems Canada to supply records and written information that are relevant to the investigation.
Currently, there is no conclusion of wrongdoings.
The Bureau will look into if Applied Systems Canada is participating in conduct contrary to the restrictive trade practices provisions of the Competition Act which includes the abuse of dominance provision.Related Applied approaching 100 Epic milestone
Appl
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Martyn’s Law to usher in new era of terrorism risk mitigation and management
New legislation aimed at protecting premises from terrorism attacks might be thin on detail. But brokers need be prepared to assess how it will impact their clients over the coming months, as Edward Murray discovers.
Judge denies Alec and Robert Finch fraud case appeal
A High Court judge has denied Alec and Robert Finch permission to appeal after being found guilty of fraud in September.
Allianz fleet head: hard market not going away soon
Property owners’ cover is the largest mover in this quarter’s Acturis Commercial Broking Index, which shows rates are up by 11.3% over the previous 2022 quarter.
Energy and growth key to Romero deal, says AssuredPartners boss
AssuredPartners stands ready to help push the Yorkshire-based firm on its growth journey, says UK & Ireland CEO.
Blog: As Amazon ramps up drone deliveries, brokers should take note
Amazon’s foray into drone deliveries is creating an insurance market brokers should not ignore, according to Moonrock founder and MD Simon Ritterband.
Brown & Brown’s PCH arm notches up two more deals
Brown & Brown Europe-owned Premier Choice Healthcare has completed two more acquisitions.
Direct Commercial launches broker portal for commercial motor market
Direct Commercial has launched its portal giving brokers more functionality and accessibility to the MGA’s services.
AssuredPartners buys again in South West with Atom
AssuredPartners has bought Somerset-based Atom Insurance Brokers.