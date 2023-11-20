Applied Systems investigated over alleged anti-competitive conduct

The Canadian Competition Bureau has gained a court order to progress a civil investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct by Applied Systems and its affiliates.

The Federal Court of Canada granted the order on 14 November and it requires Applied Systems Canada to supply records and written information that are relevant to the investigation.

Currently, there is no conclusion of wrongdoings.

The Bureau will look into if Applied Systems Canada is participating in conduct contrary to the restrictive trade practices provisions of the Competition Act which includes the abuse of dominance provision.

Related Applied approaching 100 Epic milestone

Appl