Pen launches TMK-backed IP cover in UK

Pen Underwriting has rolled out an intellectual property insurance proposition backed by Tokio Marine Kiln, which is aimed initially at UK businesses.

According to the managing general agent, the modular approach can cater for all sizes of business and most industry sectors, from start-ups and SMEs to large or complex companies. The launch follows Pen creating a dedicated IP underwriting practice earlier this year, having appointed Erik Alsegard as head of intellectual property.

Pen also confirmed plans were in place for an international rollout. It committed to simple proposal forms, quick decisions, easy-to-understand policy wordings and