Movo Partnership hits £100m GWP ahead of target

Movo Partnership network has hit its £100m gross written premium target months earlier than originally planned.

The business had set twin goals of reaching £90m GWP, and 90 members in 2023. Movo started the year with 66 members and £68m GWP, as reported in Insurance Age.

Over the past two years, it has grown 150% since it became independent. Movo now has 96 members signed up – more than its year-end target, and it is on track to reach 120 members in 2024.

These results firmly illustrate how Movo has become the home for broker start-ups as well as thriving existing brokers. Lea Cheesbrough

Movo’s