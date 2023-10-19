Abbey boosts profits by 15% in 2022

Abbey Insurance Brokers, which trades as AbbeyAutoline, grew post-tax profit by 15.2% to £2.6m in 2022, with turnover also rising.

Turnover increased from £26.64m in 2021 to £27.97m in 2022.

Related Abbey posts turnover surge as profits rise in 2021 Abbey and Autoline to merge into single brand Abbey owners Prestige buy Autoline

Northern Ireland-headquartered AbbeyAutoline was formed in 2020. Parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings brought the two together after buying Autoline in 2018.

A filing at Companies House for Abbey Insurance Brokers showed that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and