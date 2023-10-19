Insurance Age

Abbey boosts profits by 15% in 2022

profit-graph
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Abbey Insurance Brokers, which trades as AbbeyAutoline, grew post-tax profit by 15.2% to £2.6m in 2022, with turnover also rising.

Turnover increased from £26.64m in 2021 to £27.97m in 2022.

Related Abbey posts turnover surge as profits rise in 2021 Abbey and Autoline to merge into single brand Abbey owners Prestige buy Autoline

Northern Ireland-headquartered AbbeyAutoline was formed in 2020. Parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings brought the two together after buying Autoline in 2018.

A filing at Companies House for Abbey Insurance Brokers showed that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?

Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: