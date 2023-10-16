Prosura makes first broker buy

Wakefield-based Prosura has struck its first deal, buying First Stop Insurance Brokers in Sheffield, Insurance Age can reveal.

Prosura was launched at the start of the year by former Lockyers chairman Jon Newall, focusing on SME business.

Newall previously told Insurance Age the start-up was targeting £10m of gross written premium within five years.

According to the firm, the inaugural purchase signals its “ambition to become a home for independent, Yorkshire brokers to exit to”.

The deal has been supported by the team at Bravo Network and will see the clients and assets of First Stop Insurance Brokers integrated