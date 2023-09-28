Partners& takes on Hall Insurance Services

Partners& has expanded in the South East with London-based Hall Insurance Services.

Hall Insurance Services, led by managing director Mark Hall and director Andrew Trace, has been trading for more than 25 years working across private clients and commercial business. Its specialisms include property, construction, liability, hotels bars & restaurants, business & retail as well as professional indemnity.

Hall said: “It is no surprise that Partners& has been voted 2023 Broker of The Year at the recent British Insurance Awards.

“Hall Insurance’s alliance with Partners& will not