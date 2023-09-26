Brokers “front and centre” for Hiscox, says Dye on one-year anniversary

Celebrating his first year as UK CEO of Hiscox, Jon Dye tells Insurance Age about the central role of brokers in the insurer’s growth strategy across its new operating model in high net worth, beefed up regional structure and schemes ambitions.

Hiscox is “fully open for business” Dye comments as he thinks back on the changes since starting the role in September 2022.

Before the switch Dye, pictured, spent eight years as CEO of Allianz UK having joined in 2003 and taking up the post in 2013.

“It has been great and gone past very fast,” he says of the past 12 months.

“The two reasons I was keen to come were I wanted to work for a business where the values are well aligned to my own and I certainly feel that at Hiscox. In particular