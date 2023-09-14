Clear buys Heath Crawford & Foster as MVP exits

Clear Group has bought 100% of Heath Crawford & Foster, adding £18m of gross written premium to the growing consolidator.

HCF had been backed by Minority Venture Partners – rebranded as The Broker Investment Group at the start of the year – since 2017 when it took a minority stake.

In the past three years, HCF has doubled in size. Director Paul Weinberg told Insurance Age in 2022 that the plan was to double again by 2027.

Acquisitions

The growth has included a string of acquisitions.

