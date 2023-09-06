Marsh names Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail
Marsh McLennan has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail at Marsh, taking up the role on 1 January 2024.
Harris’s remit will cover Marsh’s UK commercial, corporate and risk management client segments as well as advisory services.
Alistair Fraser’s role as CEO of Marsh commercial and corporate, including the UK network of more than 40 offices, remains unchanged however he will report to Harris.
Having been CEO of UK corporate at Marsh, Fraser took up the post last September when the broker brought together the Marsh commercial and corporate segments.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, David
TL Dallas posts double digit turnover and profit growth for 2022
TL Dallas Group grew turnover by 16% to £11.39m in 2022, with pre-tax profit soaring 31% to £1.33m.
Cowbell launches SME focused cyber insurance in UK
US cyber expert Cowbell has rolled out its standalone cyber insurance offering to the UK, Cowbell Prime One, aimed at SMEs and mid-market businesses.
My Perfect Broker Week: Allied Westminster’s Gavin Mitchell
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Gavin Mitchell, managing director, Allied Westminster (Insurance Services) shares his thoughts.
Motor payouts hit record £2.5bn in Q2, says ABI
Insurers paid out £2.5bn in motor claims in the second quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers, the highest quarterly figure since it started collecting data in 2013.
Gallagher snaps up leisure and holiday broker Lifesure Group
Gallagher has gained ‘additional scale’ in the leisure sector following the purchase of a specialist broker.
Castle strikes second deal under GRP with Square Circle buy
Castle Insurance has bought 100% of Square Circle Brokers in its second buy since becoming Global Risk Partners’ North-East hub in May 2022.
Mulsanne blames poor performing schemes and inflation for latest solvency issues
Mulsanne Insurance Company has admitted speaking to its regulator the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission about solvency capital requirement issues for the second time in four years, Insurance Age can reveal.
Zurich grows graduate programme
Zurich UK has increased its number of graduate opportunities for 2023 while creating new “green graduate” roles in the renewable energy space.