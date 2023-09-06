Insurance Age

Marsh names Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail

Nick Harris Marsh Retail
Marsh McLennan has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail at Marsh, taking up the role on 1 January 2024.

Harris’s remit will cover Marsh’s UK commercial, corporate and risk management client segments as well as advisory services.

Alistair Fraser’s role as CEO of Marsh commercial and corporate, including the UK network of more than 40 offices, remains unchanged however he will report to Harris.

Having been CEO of UK corporate at Marsh, Fraser took up the post last September when the broker brought together the Marsh commercial and corporate segments.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, David

