Marsh names Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail

Marsh McLennan has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of UK retail at Marsh, taking up the role on 1 January 2024.

Harris’s remit will cover Marsh’s UK commercial, corporate and risk management client segments as well as advisory services.

Alistair Fraser’s role as CEO of Marsh commercial and corporate, including the UK network of more than 40 offices, remains unchanged however he will report to Harris.

Having been CEO of UK corporate at Marsh, Fraser took up the post last September when the broker brought together the Marsh commercial and corporate segments.

