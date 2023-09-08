People Moves: 4 – 8 September 2023

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Sedgwick, The Broker Investment Group, RSA, ICSR, Seventeen Group, Price Forbes, Lloyd’s Market Association and Insurtech UK.

Sedgwick promotes David Harrison to lead UK liability claims services

Sedgwick has promoted David Harrison to take the helm as director of its liability claims services in the UK.

Harrison joined Sedgwick in 2002 and most recently led its UK liability adjusting team. He has over 30 years of experience working for insurers and loss adjusting firms.

Steve