Flood Re names Bridget Rosewell as chair to succeed Mark Hoban

Flood Re has appointed Bridget Rosewell as non-executive director and chair-designate to succeed outgoing Mark Hoban, taking up the chair post at the end of September.

The plan for Hoban to exit, after having held the role for eight and half years, was confirmed in July.

£52m

Flood Re’s GWP rose £6m year-on-year to £52m

While in the job, he steered the creation, authorisation, launch in April 2016 and establishment of Flood Re – a joint initiative between the insurance industry and government to promote the availability and affordability of flood insurance.

The mutual reinsurer’s annual report for the year to 31 March 2023 showed it covered 265,826