Insurance Age

Flood Re names Bridget Rosewell as chair to succeed Mark Hoban

Bridget Rosewell, chair, Flood Re
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Flood Re has appointed Bridget Rosewell as non-executive director and chair-designate to succeed outgoing Mark Hoban, taking up the chair post at the end of September.

The plan for Hoban to exit, after having held the role for eight and half years, was confirmed in July.

£52m

Flood Re’s GWP rose £6m year-on-year to £52m

While in the job, he steered the creation, authorisation, launch in April 2016 and establishment of Flood Re – a joint initiative between the insurance industry and government to promote the availability and affordability of flood insurance.

The mutual reinsurer’s annual report for the year to 31 March 2023 showed it covered 265,826

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

What next for Mark Wilson after Abacai exit?

Despite his departure from insurtech Abacai, Mark Wilson has talked previously about the need to disrupt the insurance status quo going back to his days as group CEO of Aviva. Based on the assumption this exit is just a blip in that mission, Jonathan Swift considers where he might turn up next.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: