People Moves: 31 July – 4 August 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: PPL, Prestige Underwriting, The Broker Investment Group, McGill and Partners, Argenta and BMS.

PPL restructures senior management team

Placing Platform Limited – the London Market’s electronic placing platform – has completed a restructure with a suite of new roles.

Colin O’Malley has been appointed as chief operating officer and Amit Arora as chief commercial officer.

Tanya Duckworth has become director of channels and partnerships while Andy Woolley has been named director of