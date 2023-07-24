Aviva buys Barclays’ home insurance book

Aviva has signed up to buy Barclays UK’s 350,000 strong home insurance portfolio.

The deal will complete in August with policies changing to Aviva on the 31st and customers will be able to manage their policies digitally via MyAviva online or using the app.

Aviva has been a strategic partner of Barclays for 18 years, where it has administered, underwritten, and provided servicing and claims management for Barclays home insurance customers.

According to the insurer, the move will support its ambitions to further grow its