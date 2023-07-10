Sabre picks CDL for pricing and for retail platforms

Sabre Insurance has moved its pricing and direct insurance platforms to CDL, Insurance Age can reveal.

The technology company said it had won the account following a formal tender process.

The move sees Sabre launch on CDL’s cloud-based insurer hosted pricing hub Proteus for mass-market distribution, while its direct private car and van brands: Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive will migrate to the Strata retail insurance platform.

Moving to the CDL platform will allow us to realise operational efficiencies while also offering greater convenience, autonomy and enhanced customer experience. Geoff