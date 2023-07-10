Insurance Age

Sabre picks CDL for pricing and for retail platforms

Geoff Carter, CEO, Sabre
Sabre Insurance has moved its pricing and direct insurance platforms to CDL, Insurance Age can reveal.

The technology company said it had won the account following a formal tender process.

The move sees Sabre launch on CDL’s cloud-based insurer hosted pricing hub Proteus for mass-market distribution, while its direct private car and van brands: Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive will migrate to the Strata retail insurance platform.

Moving to the CDL platform will allow us to realise operational efficiencies while also offering greater convenience, autonomy and enhanced customer experience. Geoff

Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba

Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers' Association.

