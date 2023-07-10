Insurance Age

Ardonagh Advisory scores hat-trick of broker buys with AMS Insurance Solutions

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ardonagh Advisory has struck its third broker deal in a week buying AMS Insurance Solutions.

South-west regional broker AMS provides commercial and personal lines insurance with specialisms in construction, manufacturing, liability and warehousing and distribution products.

Established in 2008 and based in Nailsea, near Bristol, the firm is led by a team of three directors, Andrew Burrell, Mark Evans and Simon Thomas, who each have around 30 years’ experience in the industry.

Ardonagh detailed the business will join Towergate Insurance Brokers working alongside its existing Bristol

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba

Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: