Ardonagh Advisory scores hat-trick of broker buys with AMS Insurance Solutions

Ardonagh Advisory has struck its third broker deal in a week buying AMS Insurance Solutions.

South-west regional broker AMS provides commercial and personal lines insurance with specialisms in construction, manufacturing, liability and warehousing and distribution products.

Established in 2008 and based in Nailsea, near Bristol, the firm is led by a team of three directors, Andrew Burrell, Mark Evans and Simon Thomas, who each have around 30 years’ experience in the industry.

Ardonagh detailed the business will join Towergate Insurance Brokers working alongside its existing Bristol