Ardonagh Advisory scores hat-trick of broker buys with AMS Insurance Solutions
Ardonagh Advisory has struck its third broker deal in a week buying AMS Insurance Solutions.
South-west regional broker AMS provides commercial and personal lines insurance with specialisms in construction, manufacturing, liability and warehousing and distribution products.
Established in 2008 and based in Nailsea, near Bristol, the firm is led by a team of three directors, Andrew Burrell, Mark Evans and Simon Thomas, who each have around 30 years’ experience in the industry.
Ardonagh detailed the business will join Towergate Insurance Brokers working alongside its existing Bristol
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Sabre picks CDL for pricing and for retail platforms
Sabre Insurance has moved its pricing and direct insurance platforms to CDL, Insurance Age can reveal.
MGA Inperio launches new PI product for surveyors
Managing general agent Inperio has launched a new product for surveyors, Insurance Age can reveal.
GRP’s Greens buys Petherwicks to grow South East coast footprint
Green Insurance Group has bought Brighton-based Petherwick Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum adding to Global Risk Partners’ South Eastern hub.
Jacqui Kelly steps up at Zurich as Michelle Taylor heads to Aviva
Zurich has confirmed that Jacqui Kelly, head of strategic accounts, will take on the role of head of sales and distribution on an interim basis succeeding Aviva-bound Michelle Taylor.
Aviva adds Michelle Taylor from Zurich amid commercial lines and distribution restructure
Aviva has recruited Michelle Taylor from Zurich as it unveiled new structures for its commercial lines business, consisting of SME, Global Corporate and Specialty and distribution.
Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba
Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
MGAs fear regulatory scrutiny will deter new entrants and diversification
Nine in 10 managing general agents believe that regulatory scrutiny will increase over the coming year, potentially deterring more entrants into the space.
Interview: Andrew Cunis, Gallagher – Growing for gold
Andrew Cunis, managing director of private clients at Gallagher, shares how the offering has grown to £100m of gross written premium, and the firm's goal of 10% year-on-year organic growth.