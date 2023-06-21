Biba continues associate expansion adding APR

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has added general insurance actuarial resource provider APR as an associate taking its total up to 46.

According to Biba, APR will offer members expertise and support with risk and retail pricing, data analysis and modelling across all parts of the market.

James Ockenden, personal lines advisory actuary from APR commented: “This is our first proactive foray into the personal lines market, so we’re really excited to be joining Biba.

