FOS insurance complaints rise 19.9%

The Financial Ombudsman Service opened 39,730 new insurance cases in 2022/23.

The figure for April 2022 to March 2023 contrasted with the previous year’s fall when new cases dropped to 33,127. However, despite the uptick, the latest total was still lower than the 44,487 new cases in 2020-21.

In the current numbers, car or motorcycle cases topped the insurance list with 11,851 complaints, ahead of the 9,310 in 2021-22.

This meant motor insurance came third in the FOS’ overall top five list of most complained about products, having also been in the ranking the year before