FOS insurance complaints rise 19.9%
The Financial Ombudsman Service opened 39,730 new insurance cases in 2022/23.
The figure for April 2022 to March 2023 contrasted with the previous year’s fall when new cases dropped to 33,127. However, despite the uptick, the latest total was still lower than the 44,487 new cases in 2020-21.
In the current numbers, car or motorcycle cases topped the insurance list with 11,851 complaints, ahead of the 9,310 in 2021-22.
This meant motor insurance came third in the FOS’ overall top five list of most complained about products, having also been in the ranking the year before
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Brokers waiting on insurers and tech vendors to demonstrate value of AI and ChatGPT
Brokers are unlikely to actively embrace artificial intelligence and explore the potential of ChatGPT until insurers and technology vendors have demonstrated their value, and none need fear that they will replace them in giving advice.
Meet the MGA: Burns & Wilcox UK
Stuart Kilpatrick, managing director, Burns & Wilcox UK explains how creating an empowering environment and building long-term relationships with partners have been key to its success
CII opens 2023 New Generation Programme for applications
The Chartered Insurance Institute is looking for the leaders of tomorrow as it opens up its 2023 New Generation Programme with a deadline for applications of 7 August.
Insurtech Lumun pivots to becoming broker and MGA
Insurtech Lumun has pivoted to starting up as a broker and managing general agent specialising in non-standard motor.
FCA issues warning on UKGlobal Broking Group clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been trying to scam people using a clone of Howden-owned UKGlobal Broking Group.
A-Plan posts double digit revenue and profit growth for 2022
Personal lines specialist high street broker A-Plan grew turnover by 22% and pre-tax profit by 20% in the year to 30 September 2022.
Young brokers want face-to-face trading with underwriters – Liiba survey
Young brokers want face-to-face trading with underwriters, believing it to be a major competitive advantage for the London market, according to a survey taken by the London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association.
In Depth: How broker networks are embracing data and new technology
There have been a glut of recent data and technology solutions launched into the network space. Martin Friel explores how important these developments are when it comes to attracting new members.