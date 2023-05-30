Vizion names Russell Sessions MD as John Sims steps up to chair

Russell Sessions has been appointed managing director at broker Vizion, succeeding John Sims.

Sims steps up to become executive chairman, with Sessions reporting to him.

Vizion was launched in 2017 with a partner-ownership model targeting brokers who wanted to run their own business.

Its founders included former Chubb high-net-worth leader Sims as well as ex-Bluefin boss Chris Blackham and former England rugby international Jeremy Guscott.

Sessions was one of the first three partners to come on board. He specialised in commercial and financial lines and founded Vizion