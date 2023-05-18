Bspoke Group strikes first acquisition after rebrand

Bspoke Group has bought Miramar Underwriting in its first deal since rebranding from UK General last month, Insurance Age can reveal.

Founded in 2009, Miramar is a managing general underwriter that focuses on specialist property, particularly unoccupied and non-standard risks. Via delegated binding authorities it works with over 30 coverholders across the UK including retail and wholesale brokers and managing general agents.

Across its relationships, Miramar adds £13m of gross written premium to Bspoke, with the figure projected to grow to £16m by the end of the year.

Staff

Founder and CEO Jeff Turner, along with five