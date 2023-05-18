Bspoke Group strikes first acquisition after rebrand
Bspoke Group has bought Miramar Underwriting in its first deal since rebranding from UK General last month, Insurance Age can reveal.
Founded in 2009, Miramar is a managing general underwriter that focuses on specialist property, particularly unoccupied and non-standard risks. Via delegated binding authorities it works with over 30 coverholders across the UK including retail and wholesale brokers and managing general agents.
Across its relationships, Miramar adds £13m of gross written premium to Bspoke, with the figure projected to grow to £16m by the end of the year.Staff
Founder and CEO Jeff Turner, along with five
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Home insurance premiums tick up by less than inflation at 6%
The average price paid for a combined buildings and contents home insurance policy in the first quarter of 2023 was £315, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Industry must work together to tackle recruitment challenges - Davies Group
Director of Davies Learning Solutions at Davies Group, Carolyn Blunt, has urged the insurance industry to come together to help tackle recruitment challenges.
Middle hails organic growth at Ageas in long-term broker personal lines strategy
“We are growing organically in the continuing personal lines business. The go forward business,” Ant Middle, Ageas UK CEO has told Insurance Age.
FCA survey data tracks 13% of consumers cut back on insurance due to cost-of-living crisis
More than six million people cut or cancelled insurance cover in the six months to January 2023 to save money in the cost-of-living crisis, the Financial Conduct Authority has calculated.
Only 27% of brokers implementing Net Zero plans
Research by Aviva has revealed that only 27% of brokers are actively implementing Net Zero plans. However, the figure has risen from 17% in 2022.
Allianz seeks to move closer to brokers with new financial lines team in three regional hubs
Allianz Commercial has formed a financial lines team focusing solely on directors & officers cover and professional indemnity propositions.
Blog: Who will replace Steve White as Biba CEO?
Seven days on from Steve White dropping the biggest Biba Conference bombshell since Boris Johnson announced he was running for the Tory leadership, Jonathan Swift considers who might be among the early front runners to replace White as the trade body’s CEO.
Melissa Collett leaves the CII
Executive director for professional standards at the Chartered Insurance Institute, Melissa Collett, is leaving this month after more than five years in the role.