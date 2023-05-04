Ecclesiastical appoints underwriting director from Aviva
Ecclesiastical Insurance hired Marc Lewis as underwriting director for the UK
Lewis will join the provider later this year from Aviva, where he has spent the past 11 years, most recently working as chief underwriting officer, commercial lines.
At Ecclesiastical, he will succeed Tony Hutchins, who is set to retire later this year after leading the UK underwriting team for nearly 10 years. Hutchins joined the provider from Axa in 2014.
During his time at Aviva, Lewis held a variety of roles, including lead liability underwriter and head of casualty, commercial lines. He
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FR Ball buys Export and General
Abergavenny-headquartered FR Ball has purchased London-based broker Export and General Insurance Services.
Broker Insights rolls out tech upgrade as it covers 20% of broker market
Broker Insights has rolled out a technology upgrade, as it hits a key milestone of covering more than £2bn of commercial gross written premium.
SRG adds to MGA offering with medical professional liability specialist
Specialist Risk Group has bought London and Gibraltar-based The Medical Professional Liability Company.
Pikl partners with Prestige Underwriting on short-term products
Sharing economy specialist Pikl and Prestige Underwriting have signed a distribution partnership.
Howden Group posts M&A cash spend
Documents show how much the broking group spent in cash on UK deals, including Aston Lark and A-Plan.
Provenance teams up with Redline on supercars
Benefact Group broker Provenance Insurance Brokers has signed up with North Yorkshire based supercar, prestige and performance car retail group Redline Specialist Cars.
Das LEI posts £7.3m loss but swings back to underwriting profit
Das Legal Expenses Insurance Company has reported a comprehensive loss of £7.3m for 2022 driven by its investment performance, as the insurer grew and returned to underwriting profit.
Sicsic Advisory becomes Biba associate
Regulatory and risk consultancy Sicsic Advisory has become an associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.