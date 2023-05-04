Ecclesiastical appoints underwriting director from Aviva

Ecclesiastical Insurance hired Marc Lewis as underwriting director for the UK

Lewis will join the provider later this year from Aviva, where he has spent the past 11 years, most recently working as chief underwriting officer, commercial lines.

At Ecclesiastical, he will succeed Tony Hutchins, who is set to retire later this year after leading the UK underwriting team for nearly 10 years. Hutchins joined the provider from Axa in 2014.

During his time at Aviva, Lewis held a variety of roles, including lead liability underwriter and head of casualty, commercial lines. He