JMG buys HGV and motor trade specialist New Era

JMG Group has bought former appointed representative, Stoke-on-Trent-based HGV and motor specialist New Era for an undisclosed sum.

The firm, previously an appointed representative of Gauntlet Group, will continue to trade as New Era, and brings a team of four and £2m of gross written premium to JMG.

£2m

The deal with New Era will bring a team of four and £2m of GWP to JMG

The business will still be led by directors Ella Burgess and Nathan Pedley who set it up as the Covid-19 pandemic started in January 2020.

Route

Burgess said: “We had outgrown the appointed representative model, and were looking at routes to