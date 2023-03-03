Long awaited regulator D&I consultation due in first half of 2023

Financial regulators have set a target of the first half of 2023 to publish the repeatedly delayed consultation paper on improving diversity and inclusion across the financial sector, a year behind the original plan.

The Financial Conduct Authority, Prudential Regulation Authority and Bank of England sought views in July 2021 through a discussion paper.

The intention was to consult on more detailed proposals in Q1 2022 followed by a policy statement in Q3 2022.

However, by November 2021 the target became a consultation paper in the first half of 2022 with the policy statement in the second half of the year.

As reported by Insurance Age, come May 2022 the regulators revised this to intending to publish