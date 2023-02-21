Brokers upbeat on growth but underinsurance concerns persist – Aviva research

Brokers are markedly more optimistic on growth, with 76% expecting their business to expand in 2023, up from 43% that had a positive outlook in 2022, according to Aviva.

Broker plans for 2023

When asked about their plans for their business this year, cost cutting (33%) topped the list, followed by new marketing initiatives (31%), IT investment (31%), new product launches (24%) and external recruitment (22%).

The insurer polled 224 brokers in December 2022 for its latest Broker Barometer survey, and found that 79% also expect their clients to grow.

This is a notable improvement on 2022, when only 45% foresaw uplifts.

However, the survey detailed the