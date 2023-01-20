Only 14% of smaller SMEs have business continuity plans: Aviva

Aviva has urged brokers to keep having the conversations needed with clients on business continuity plans as the insurer revealed only 28% of firms have one in place.

This is up on last year’s result of 25% taking the business community back to the same level as in 2020.

The picture is most bleak among smaller SMEs that have less than £10m in annual revenue (see graph). Here only 14% of the market has a BCP in place. The level has though crept up from 11% two years ago.

The figures were released as Aviva published its third annual Risk Insights Report.

In a panel session, Paul Wilson, policy director at the Federation of Small Businesses, said the