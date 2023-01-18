Insurance Age

Sompo International expands outside London with Birmingham office

Birmingham centre
Sompo International has flagged the importance of getting closer to brokers as it revealed the opening of an office in Birmingham, its first in the UK outside of London.

The office, located in the city’s Colmore Business District, will be led by Matt Cullen, vice president of retail property and Kevin Green, vice president of retail casualty.

Richard Brown, head of property retail, global markets hailed the “significant step forwards” in creating a local presence outside of London, highlighting it was the “latest stage” in the growth of its UK regional portfolio.

Focus

“Initially our focus will be on writing property and casualty business, but with the

