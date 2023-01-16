Aviva enters offshore wind insurance market
Aviva has extended its renewable energy insurance offering into the offshore wind market.
The provider confirmed it has already insured its first risk in the North Sea.
Aviva is offering construction all-risks and operational risks cover in offshore wind as a follow market, focusing on large renewable energy clients and projects in the UK, US and Europe, working with experienced brokers and following recognised leaders.
The business detailed it will be supporting existing clients as they move into offshore wind with coverage aimed at windfarm developers, owners and operators.
Aviva
