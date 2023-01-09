Sutton Group profit and turnover soar in run-up to Acrisure sale

Sutton Group has reported ‘best ever’ figures as turnover and profit leapt by 15% and 50% respectively ahead of being snapped up by Acrisure.

In the year to 31 March 2022, Sutton Group Holding’s turnover reached £16.81m as profit before tax hit £3.26m.

Total comprehensive income for the financial year was also up, by 45%, from £1.29m in 2021 to £1.88m in the most recent period.

The directors reported: “Despite being a challenging time, the businesses coped remarkably well throughout the pandemic and post-pandemic periods.

“The group continued to grow and achieved its best ever results in terms of increased turnover and profitability, which highlights the strength of the business and its people.

“However until the impact of the pandemic abates its effects on the business could change and the directors are constantly monitoring the situation.”

Headcount at the firm was stable during the period at 170, just one person more than the year before.

Acrisure

The Top 75 ranked Twickenham-headquartered group traded mainly as Sutton Winson and Sutton Specialist Risks.

The deal for Acrisure to buy broker Sutton Winson and wholesaler and managing general agent Sutton Specialist Risks was unveiled in October.

Founded in 1955, Sutton Winson is a commercial SME and specialist personal lines insurance broker and professional risk advisory business, with offices in Middlesex and West Sussex.

The firm specialises in defined sectors and trades, offering bespoke insurance solutions and risk management services to clients across the UK and internationally. It also has an employee benefits division offering schemes for company employees and a specialist private clients team providing a boutique offering to high-net-worth individuals.

Bristol-based SSR was formed in 1989 to provide niche expertise and wholesale insurance products to security and fire protection clients. From its inception, SSR has had a delegated underwriting partnership with QBE to meet the needs of high-risk industries. It also develops new products for emerging and established sectors, both with QBE and other providers, such as Axa XL and Aviva.

Brands

Under the terms of the takeover the Sutton Winson and SSR brand names will continue to exist under the umbrella of Acrisure.

Gary Uren, who has been at SSR since the start in 1989, will take over the managing director role from John Ludley. Ludley becomes executive chair.

Gareth Roberts, who joined Sutton Winson in 2018, becomes managing director. He replaces David Thomson who remains at the firm as executive chair of Sutton Winson

