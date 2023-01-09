Sutton Group profit and turnover soar in run-up to Acrisure sale
Sutton Group has reported ‘best ever’ figures as turnover and profit leapt by 15% and 50% respectively ahead of being snapped up by Acrisure.
In the year to 31 March 2022, Sutton Group Holding’s turnover reached £16.81m as profit before tax hit £3.26m.
Total comprehensive income for the financial year was also up, by 45%, from £1.29m in 2021 to £1.88m in the most recent period.
The directors reported: “Despite being a challenging time, the businesses coped remarkably well throughout the pandemic and post-pandemic periods.
“The group continued to grow and achieved its best ever results in terms of increased turnover and profitability, which highlights the strength of the business and its people.
“However until the impact of the pandemic abates its effects on the business could change and the directors are constantly monitoring the situation.”
Headcount at the firm was stable during the period at 170, just one person more than the year before.
Acrisure
The Top 75 ranked Twickenham-headquartered group traded mainly as Sutton Winson and Sutton Specialist Risks.
The deal for Acrisure to buy broker Sutton Winson and wholesaler and managing general agent Sutton Specialist Risks was unveiled in October.
Founded in 1955, Sutton Winson is a commercial SME and specialist personal lines insurance broker and professional risk advisory business, with offices in Middlesex and West Sussex.
The firm specialises in defined sectors and trades, offering bespoke insurance solutions and risk management services to clients across the UK and internationally. It also has an employee benefits division offering schemes for company employees and a specialist private clients team providing a boutique offering to high-net-worth individuals.
Bristol-based SSR was formed in 1989 to provide niche expertise and wholesale insurance products to security and fire protection clients. From its inception, SSR has had a delegated underwriting partnership with QBE to meet the needs of high-risk industries. It also develops new products for emerging and established sectors, both with QBE and other providers, such as Axa XL and Aviva.
Brands
Under the terms of the takeover the Sutton Winson and SSR brand names will continue to exist under the umbrella of Acrisure.
Gary Uren, who has been at SSR since the start in 1989, will take over the managing director role from John Ludley. Ludley becomes executive chair.
Gareth Roberts, who joined Sutton Winson in 2018, becomes managing director. He replaces David Thomson who remains at the firm as executive chair of Sutton Winson
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
More on Insight
JMG Group buys two brokers
JMG Group has snapped up Southampton-based Knightsure Insurance Brokers and T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness in two separate deals.
Amazon partner Superscript raises £45m in Series B round
UK-based insurtech Superscript has completed a £45m Series B funding round led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket.
CII warned PFS members could break away amid board row
The Chartered Insurance Institute faces a walk out from Personal Finance Society members upset over disagreements at board level.
GRP delivers on MGA appetite with Nucleus buy
Global Risk Partners has bought Nucleus Underwriting, its first managing general agent acquisition since being taken over by Brown & Brown last year.
Evans stays as Biba chair for three more years
Jonathan Evans will remain as chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association after the organisation extended his tenure for three more years.
Rectifying historical accounting mistakes pushes AR network Ten into loss
Correcting previous errors in the accounts department caused Ten Insurance Services to record a £71,000 operating loss in 2021.
Markerstudy confirms Tradex deal
Markerstudy has confirmed it is buying Tradex Insurance Services alongside snapping up Lloyd’s broker Clegg Gifford in a move that is expected to mark it stepping back into risk-carrying underwriting.
PFS president resigns
President of the Personal Financial Society, Caroline Stuart, has resigned with immediate effect.