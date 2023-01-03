Higos adds 10 apprentices in Wiser Academy tie-up

Higos has taken on 10 college leavers as apprentices working with Wiser Academy to help build the next generation of insurance brokers in the South West.

Higos, bought by Global Risk Partners as its hub for the region in 2017, has previously worked with Wiser Academy on training including on the latter’s graduate programme. However it is the first time it has been part of Wiser Academy’s Rise Up programme for apprentices which is aiming to get 500 young people into broking.

Matt Hartigan, Higos CEO said: “With Wiser Academy, we create a 15 month programme of professional and technical development for our apprentices which gives them the time and