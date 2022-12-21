Insurance Age

Chris Haggart succeeds David Hopwood as CEO at Hedron Network

Chris Haggart, CEO, Hedron Network
Chris Haggart, commercial director retail at Global Risk Partners, has been appointed CEO of Hedron Network.

He will take over from David Hopwood however the network detailed Hopwood would remain a member of the leadership team.

The move, subject to regulatory approval, will see Haggart join the Hedron team early in the new year, reporting to GRP CEO Mike Bruce.

Haggart joined GRP in 2018 and took on additional responsibilities including ownership of GRP’s digital proposition and performance optimisation in 2020.

Prior to joining GRP he worked at Zurich.

Hopwood has led Hedron in its various guises

