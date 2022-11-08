GRP-owned PCH snaps up two businesses
Premier Choice Healthcare has bought Independent Healthcare (UK) and Paul Ganjou.
Both IHUK and Paul Ganjou, based in the London area, distribute private medical insurance to SMEs and consumers.
IHUK vendors Siraj Kalania and Alex Alton will remain with the business, Kalania as a member of the PCH team while Alton will be in an ambassadorial role. Paul Ganjou will also become a PCH brand ambassador following completion.
PCH was bought by Global Risk Partners in June 2020 to become the consolidator’s health and employee benefits hub.
Since then it has gone on to buy the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Most read
- News analysis: RSA's big challenge - turning around broker service
- JMG buys Premier Insurance
- Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments
- Biba issues series of commitments after FCA flat insurance report
- Aviva calls on UK government to act on being climate-ready
- ‘You would be a fool to ignore a business like Amazon’
- Stark drop on most schemes at renewal and for commission earnings