GRP-owned PCH snaps up two businesses

Premier Choice Healthcare has bought Independent Healthcare (UK) and Paul Ganjou.

Both IHUK and Paul Ganjou, based in the London area, distribute private medical insurance to SMEs and consumers.

IHUK vendors Siraj Kalania and Alex Alton will remain with the business, Kalania as a member of the PCH team while Alton will be in an ambassadorial role. Paul Ganjou will also become a PCH brand ambassador following completion.

PCH was bought by Global Risk Partners in June 2020 to become the consolidator’s health and employee benefits hub.

Since then it has gone on to buy the