Atlanta reveals Be Wiser price tag
Ardonagh paid £6.3m in cash for the business and assets of motor broker Be Wiser Insurance last year.
The figure in a filing released last month at Companies House by part of the Atlanta retail arm came with the detail that Ardonagh “recognised” £10.9m of goodwill in the deal.
Atlanta revealed the buy in April 2021 and the document reported that the purchase was completed on 31 March that year.
The partial sale of Be Wiser followed redundancies and a number of management exits at the company and brought the personal lines broker alongside the likes of Swinton, Autonet, Carole Nash and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Premier League clubs continue battle against insurers in BI court case
- ‘Ridiculous’ – FCA fair value broker paperwork hours revealed
- Video Q&A: Travelers Insurance on the opportunities afforded brokers by the UK technology sector
- Broker Week 2022: The dos and don’ts of digitalisation
- Marsh reports easing of UK commercial pricing rises
- Buildings insurance drops out of FOS’ top five complaints table
- Gallagher highlights ‘excellent’ UK amid booming organic growth