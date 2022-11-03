Atlanta reveals Be Wiser price tag

Ardonagh paid £6.3m in cash for the business and assets of motor broker Be Wiser Insurance last year.

The figure in a filing released last month at Companies House by part of the Atlanta retail arm came with the detail that Ardonagh “recognised” £10.9m of goodwill in the deal.

Atlanta revealed the buy in April 2021 and the document reported that the purchase was completed on 31 March that year.

The partial sale of Be Wiser followed redundancies and a number of management exits at the company and brought the personal lines broker alongside the likes of Swinton, Autonet, Carole Nash and