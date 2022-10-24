MVP invests in Yorkshire broker

Minority Venture Partners have announced a new investment, this time in Yorkshire insurance broker Hathaway and Cope.

The independent wholesale broker was established 40 years ago and are based in Elland, West Yorkshire.

The broker specialises in liability insurance for self-employed people and small businesses, as well as being liability scheme providers for to retail insurance brokers.

Managing director of Hathaway and Cope, David Ransley, said that the broker was pleased about the investment from MVP.

“We are pleased to partner with MVP and believe their knowledge and contacts in the market can accelerate