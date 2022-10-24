MVP invests in Yorkshire broker
Minority Venture Partners have announced a new investment, this time in Yorkshire insurance broker Hathaway and Cope.
The independent wholesale broker was established 40 years ago and are based in Elland, West Yorkshire.
The broker specialises in liability insurance for self-employed people and small businesses, as well as being liability scheme providers for to retail insurance brokers.
Managing director of Hathaway and Cope, David Ransley, said that the broker was pleased about the investment from MVP.
“We are pleased to partner with MVP and believe their knowledge and contacts in the market can accelerate
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.