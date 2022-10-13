New roles for Jane Kielty and James Baum as Aon revamps UK commercial risk leadership team

Aon has appointed Jane Kielty as head of commercial risk UK with James Baum switching to be head of wholesale and specialty broking.

Kielty will keep her UK chief commercial officer responsibilities, a position she took up in October last year, until a successor is appointed.

She started her career at Marsh in 1999 and has been with Aon since 2005 joining as a client management director in Manchester. After a series of promotions she became area director – central and north in 2012 and then managing director, national, in 2017.

Kielty was appointed MD UK retail in 2018 and was in the leadership team that ran the integration