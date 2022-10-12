Pen Underwriting Limited revenues in UK rise as it targets £1bn GWP
Pen Underwriting Limited’s turnover in the UK rose by 1% in 2021 as it remained on course for its £1bn gross written premium target, according to year-end accounts filed at Companies House.
Pen’s UK turnover was up at £48.3m in 2021 (2020: £47.9m).
Overall turnover last year, which includes global premium, decreased slightly 0.7%, to £50.2m (2020: £50.8m).
This was because Pen posted nearly a million pound turnover from Europe in 2020, but last year no turnover came in from the continent.
Insurance Age understands the European business – which includes includes the Irish arm of Pen’s hazardous goods & environmental sector specialism, plus various pockets of professional
