Biba welcomes FCA tower blocks insurance report and flags commission rate fall
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s report on insurance for multi-occupancy buildings and broadly supported the key recommendations but warned of "unintended consequences".
The FCA’s suggested package of measures has been designed to give leaseholders greater protections and improved information about their insurance costs, as well as improve the affordability and availability of insurance.
The watchdog called on Biba and the Association of British Insurers to engage on a risk pooling solution.
The ABI has committed to working “at pace” on the solution as the FCA called for a plan within two months.
Biba stated: “We are pleased that the FCA supports the idea of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected]eage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- UK Broker Awards 2022: Meet the winners
- FCA sets out pooling and lower commission in flats insurance review
- Government writes to Biba slamming “amoral” flats insurance commission and demanding change
- FCA recommends Biba works on risk pool “to limit commission costs” in flats insurance report
- Somerset Bridge reports £49m loss after Arch Re takeover
- Aviva launches standalone cover for electric vehicle charging points
- Survey: How can brokers grow business in challenging times?