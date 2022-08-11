Movo signs agency deal with CNA

As part of the delegated authority arrangement, Movo’s appointed representative broker members will have access to all of A-rated CNA’s products via Acturis.

Lea Cheesbrough, managing director of Movo Partnership, commented: “We are delighted to add CNA to the roster of insurers that support our network.

“We know that it is a privilege to be afforded delegated authority in the current hard market. It is a real vote of confidence in Movo as a principal and in our members as brokers that want