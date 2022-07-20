GRP strikes first deal after Brown & Brown takeover

The consolidator confirmed that First Insurance, a broker providing bespoke insurance solutions in the contracting sectors such as drainage, cleaning, electrical, air-conditioning and security, will keep its brand, offices and all staff.

This includes chairman and founder Martin Bell, managing director Matthew Sendall-King and director Andrew Chibeba, GRP detailed.

Bell said: “We are very excited by the opportunity to become part of GRP Retail and we fully expect that with GRP’s support, we