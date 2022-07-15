Backpage: July 2022

Pet of the month

Dillon is the pet of Partners&’s chairman Stuart Reid.

“Happy chappie Dillon is a Parsons Terrier, and loves to kick off the day with a four-mile ramble.”

Charity corner

Scrutton Bland donates rare cutting to museum

A recent office refurbishment at professional services firm Scrutton Bland unearthed an unusual find. Among the old files and paperwork, staff discovered a rare magazine cutting of the 1904 Colchester Oyster Feast.

The page from the magazine, still in its