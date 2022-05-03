Aston Lark buys UKGlobal

The business was rebranded that year after the merger process of Aston Scott and Lark began the previous summer. Its first purchase was Ingram Hawkins and Nock in March 2018.

The latest deal has come hard on the heels of Aston Lark officially becoming part of Howden less than two weeks ago.

UKGlobal arranges insurance for a broad range of commercial sectors, including via a number of specialist schemes and association partnerships, and also private clients.

The broker has a network of 10