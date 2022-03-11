HCF buys two brokers
Heath Crawford and Foster has bought Southend-on-Sea based Meranda & Co and Leigh-on-Sea based Essex Financial Management (general insurance division) taking its gross written premium up to £20m.
Meranda was formed in 1966 while EFM was set up in 1991. Both businesses provide personal lines and commercial insurance and the leaders of each, Colin and Angela Merenda along with EFM’s Mark Fellman, remain in the expanded HCF business.
Founded in 1982, HCF now has over 35 staff. The broker
