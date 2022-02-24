Axa UK & Ireland P&C revenue rises as COR improves in 2021
Axa has revealed a combined operating ratio of 95.6% for property and casualty business in the UK and Ireland in 2021, an improvement on the 96.2% posted in 2020.
The insurer reported total P&C revenue for the region of €3.53bn (£2.95bn) an uplift on the €3.46bn delivered the year before.
The revenue breakdown showed a fall in personal lines but a rise in commercial business.
Personal lines was down fractionally at €1.91bn from €1.92bn in the previous 12 months.
Within this both the personal
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Broker Daniel Wilkinson found not guilty in sex assault case
- Aviva confirms London HQ office search
- Aston Lark builds on Irish expansion
- Profits up at Ageas UK but income and COR slip in 2021
- ABI pledges to double apprenticeships by 2025
- Ageas investing in digital to win with brokers, says Middle
- MGA Lares launches unoccupied property product