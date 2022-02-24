Axa UK & Ireland P&C revenue rises as COR improves in 2021

Axa has revealed a combined operating ratio of 95.6% for property and casualty business in the UK and Ireland in 2021, an improvement on the 96.2% posted in 2020.

The insurer reported total P&C revenue for the region of €3.53bn (£2.95bn) an uplift on the €3.46bn delivered the year before.

The revenue breakdown showed a fall in personal lines but a rise in commercial business.

Personal lines was down fractionally at €1.91bn from €1.92bn in the previous 12 months.

Within this both the personal