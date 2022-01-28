PIB adds Brokers Union to international portfolio
PIB Group has continued its international expansion with its buy of Poland-based Brokers Union.
The investment follows on from WDB, which it acquired in 2020, and which signalled the start of the Group’s ambition for further growth within Poland and potentially the wider CEE region.
According to PIB, Brokers Union will therefore complement and enhance the offering provided by WDB, who play a key role in PIB’s consolidation strategy for the polish insurance brokerage market.
Diverse
Establishe
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Staff to vote on strike action against FCA
- In Person: Emma Rawlinson, Atlanta CEO
- CFC Underwriting tops the Insurance Age broker cyber poll
- Biba calls for IPT relief in 2022
- Beazley report warns of 2022 business risks
- FCA urges brokers to help leaseholders in response to Gove request
- Complete Cover Group confirms potential job losses