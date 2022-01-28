PIB adds Brokers Union to international portfolio

PIB Group has continued its international expansion with its buy of Poland-based Brokers Union.

The investment follows on from WDB, which it acquired in 2020, and which signalled the start of the Group’s ambition for further growth within Poland and potentially the wider CEE region.

According to PIB, Brokers Union will therefore complement and enhance the offering provided by WDB, who play a key role in PIB’s consolidation strategy for the polish insurance brokerage market.

