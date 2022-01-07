Ageas moves to Amazon Web Services for Insurer Hosted Pricing 

Ageas in the UK has gone live on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its broker Insurer Hosted Pricing (IHP), moving to insurtech CDL’s cloud-based Proteus hub in a new multi-year deal designed to enhance security, resilience, and scalability as the insurer continues to target growth in its chosen markets.

According to CDL, the Proteus hub enables strategic, mass market product distribution and pricing control, with changes to products and pricing made in real time, enabling insurers to respond to