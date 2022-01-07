Ageas moves to Amazon Web Services for Insurer Hosted Pricing
Ageas in the UK has gone live on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its broker Insurer Hosted Pricing (IHP), moving to insurtech CDL’s cloud-based Proteus hub in a new multi-year deal designed to enhance security, resilience, and scalability as the insurer continues to target growth in its chosen markets.
According to CDL, the Proteus hub enables strategic, mass market product distribution and pricing control, with changes to products and pricing made in real time, enabling insurers to respond to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]