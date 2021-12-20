Review of the year: Ageas' CDO Adam Beckett

Adam Beckett, chief distribution officer, at Ageas Insurance considers the past 12 months

What’s been the most surprising thing in insurance in 2021?

I’ve been impressed with just how quickly we’ve come together as an industry to tackle the issues of climate change. COP26 focused our minds on this critical topic in 2021 and I’ve seen some great examples of innovative collaborations within the industry to make a difference.

What’s been the biggest challenge of 2021?

Changes in the way we