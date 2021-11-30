Blog: Is the industry falling in love with GAP insurance again?

Following Avid’s recent launch of its first A-rated GAP product, we have dealt with an influx of calls from brokers and retailers looking for support.

Allied to news that aggregators have added GAP insurance to their product roster, there is growing evidence that GAP has cast off its reputation for past poor performance which coincided with underwriters looking to exit the market.

Credit is partly due to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which oversaw a thematic review of the GAP market