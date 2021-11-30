Blog: Is the industry falling in love with GAP insurance again?
Following Avid’s recent launch of its first A-rated GAP product, we have dealt with an influx of calls from brokers and retailers looking for support.
Allied to news that aggregators have added GAP insurance to their product roster, there is growing evidence that GAP has cast off its reputation for past poor performance which coincided with underwriters looking to exit the market.
Credit is partly due to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which oversaw a thematic review of the GAP market
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Stephanie Smith, Allianz COO, to exit
- FCA reforms decision-making to tackle consumer harm
- Ardonagh reshuffles senior team
- Specialist property insurance and debt advisory broker launches
- Zurich unveils flood resilience initiative
- Policy Expert announces fresh leadership
- Gibraltar regulator denies accusations from MCE