Aviva CEO joins The Geneva Association board

The Geneva Association has announced that Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva, was elected a new board member at the Statutory Assembly of the Association on 11 November.

The organisation, which is a think tank for the global insurance industry, also revealed that Christian Mumenthaler, CEO of Swiss Re, was appointed as the new chairman of the organisation.

Mumenthaler, who has been vice chairman since November 2019, succeeds outgoing chairman Charles Brindamour, CEO of Intact Financial, who will