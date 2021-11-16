Aviva CEO joins The Geneva Association board
The Geneva Association has announced that Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva, was elected a new board member at the Statutory Assembly of the Association on 11 November.
The organisation, which is a think tank for the global insurance industry, also revealed that Christian Mumenthaler, CEO of Swiss Re, was appointed as the new chairman of the organisation.
Mumenthaler, who has been vice chairman since November 2019, succeeds outgoing chairman Charles Brindamour, CEO of Intact Financial, who will
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Aston Lark buys Top 100 broker
- Aston Lark acquires Philip Williams & Company
- Market Analysis: Broking consolidation from 2010 to today – how the top 100 has changed
- Innovation Broking CEO lifts lid on sale
- Allianz creates chief analytics officer role
- Ascend Broking buys SMP Healthcare
- Broker Expo: Take part online