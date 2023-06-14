Brokers waiting on insurers and tech vendors to demonstrate value of AI and ChatGPT

Brokers are unlikely to actively embrace artificial intelligence and explore the potential of ChatGPT until insurers and technology vendors have demonstrated their value, and none need fear that they will replace them in giving advice.

That was one of the conclusions from the session: What does change mean for insurance brokers? sponsored by Applied Systems at the Insurance Age Broker Breakfast event held in Bristol this morning.

“Without question [AI] is something everybody in society should understand in terms of what the realms of possibility are,” commented Applied Systems Europe chief revenue officer David Chapman.

“For me, I think there is a place for it in doing mundane tasks and, as an industry, we should invest in